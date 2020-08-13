Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $175

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $156.63 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $154.555, while the highest price level was $157.98. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.

.

In conjunction with the Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) second quarter 2020 earnings press release, you are invited to listen to its conference call via live webcast on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.79 percent and weekly performance of 4.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 3788645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $150.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price from $130 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $151, while Gordon Haskett kept a Buy rating on LOW stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 94 to 149.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 69.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 34.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.66 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.53, while it was recorded at 153.64 for the last single week of trading, and 117.74 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.12 and a Gross Margin at +30.05. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 28.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 151.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,204.36. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,050.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $13,338 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 2.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 19.60%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90,157 million, or 77.60% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,780,864, which is approximately 2.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,839,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.55 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly 2.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 853 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 51,810,820 shares. Additionally, 828 investors decreased positions by around 55,371,881 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 468,424,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,607,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,204,233 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 12,337,064 shares during the same period.