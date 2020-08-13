LKQ Corporation [LKQ] fell -9.50% so far this year. What now?

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] price surged by 2.70 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on August 12, 2020 that LKQ Corporation Appoints Jacob H. Welch to its Board of Directors.

LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) today announced that it has appointed Jacob H. Welch of ValueAct Capital to its Board of Directors effective August 12, 2020.

Joseph M. Holsten, Chairman of LKQ Corporation stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jake to LKQ’s Board. Jake’s investment management track record and public market experience will further complement the diverse skills and experience of our Board. We look forward to his contributions as we work with management to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders, including our shareholders.”.

A sum of 5332371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. LKQ Corporation shares reached a high of $32.70 and dropped to a low of $31.44 until finishing in the latest session at $32.31.

The one-year LKQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.63. The average equity rating for LKQ stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LKQ Corporation [LKQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

LKQ Stock Performance Analysis:

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, LKQ shares gained by 24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.53 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.63, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LKQ Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.83 and a Gross Margin at +36.47. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.32.

Return on Total Capital for LKQ is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.83. Additionally, LKQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LKQ Corporation [LKQ] managed to generate an average of $10,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LKQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LKQ Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,403 million, or 97.60% of LKQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,094,751, which is approximately 2.196% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 21,547,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $696.21 million in LKQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $687.23 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly 3.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

227 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 33,847,158 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 25,755,898 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 231,430,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,033,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,773 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 5,134,428 shares during the same period.