LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] Is Currently -2.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RAMP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.01%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that LiveRamp Announces First Quarter Results.

Total Q1 Revenue Up 21% — Subscription Revenue Up 21%.

GAAP Operating Loss Improves — First Quarterly Non-GAAP Operating Profit.

Over the last 12 months, RAMP stock rose by 15.12%. The one-year LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.22. The average equity rating for RAMP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.38 billion, with 66.98 million shares outstanding and 62.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 829.39K shares, RAMP stock reached a trading volume of 1051794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAMP shares is $54.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RAMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.32.

RAMP Stock Performance Analysis:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, RAMP shares gained by 20.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.10, while it was recorded at 53.70 for the last single week of trading, and 41.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LiveRamp Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.29 and a Gross Margin at +60.59. LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.91.

Return on Total Capital for RAMP is now -14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RAMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] managed to generate an average of -$108,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

RAMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. go to 21.50%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [RAMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,578 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,974,707, which is approximately -1.599% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 6,754,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.46 million in RAMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $340.12 million in RAMP stock with ownership of nearly 2.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. [NYSE:RAMP] by around 8,686,878 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 8,813,858 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 49,539,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,040,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAMP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,721,395 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,689,167 shares during the same period.