Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] moved down -0.70: Why It’s Important

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] loss -0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $35.61 price per share at the time.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. represents 417.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.47 billion with the latest information. IR stock price has been found in the range of $35.38 to $36.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 1977329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $33.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $28 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.83, while it was recorded at 34.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.14 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $14,483 million, or 96.90% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 70,671,135, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 59,644,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.12 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 14.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 72,994,403 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 57,703,787 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 276,022,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,720,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,730,513 shares, while 229 institutional investors sold positions of 17,701,598 shares during the same period.