Goldman Initiated IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH]. What else is Wall St. saying?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: MTCH] closed the trading session at $115.92 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $115.42, while the highest price level was $118.00. The company report on August 10, 2020 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s IR Site.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at ir.iac.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. As announced previously, ANGI Homeservices will host a virtual conference call during which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The virtual conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participating in the call will be Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of ANGI Homeservices, Glenn H. Schiffman, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC, and Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices.

Live videocast and replays will be open to the public through the investor relations sections of each company’s website:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.18 percent and weekly performance of -3.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 2197707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $117.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $115, while SunTrust kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 110.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 49.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

MTCH stock trade performance evaluation

IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.29 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH].

IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAC/InterActiveCorp posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAC/InterActiveCorp go to 15.10%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [MTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $413 million, or 35.60% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,780,838, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP, holding 1,726,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.18 million in MTCH stocks shares; and DECATUR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $4.63 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 3,565,997 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,565,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,997 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.