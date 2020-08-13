For Hologic Inc. [HOLX], Cowen sees a rise to $64. What next?

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained 3.34% or 2.2 points to close at $67.99 with a heavy trading volume of 1868357 shares. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Hologic Launches Validated Pooling Protocol for COVID-19 Testing.

— In Time of Extraordinary Need, New Protocol Expected to Help Laboratories Deliver Greater Quantities of Highly Accurate Molecular Test Results and Reduce Turnaround Times –.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that it has validated use of its Aptima® and Panther Fusion® molecular diagnostic COVID-19 assays with pooled patient samples and completed an emergency use notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make this workflow available to laboratory customers in the United States. By allowing samples from multiple individuals to be tested simultaneously, pooling is expected to help laboratories deliver increasing numbers of highly accurate molecular test results more quickly.

It opened the trading session at $66.26, the shares rose to $68.55 and dropped to $66.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOLX points out that the company has recorded 29.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, HOLX reached to a volume of 1868357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $77.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOLX stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOLX shares from 52 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.19, while it was recorded at 67.70 for the last single week of trading, and 50.99 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 10.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.06. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $16,468 million, or 96.70% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,896,857, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,661,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.44 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -3.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 22,056,832 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 28,557,057 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 191,591,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,205,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,811,349 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,971 shares during the same period.