Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock Downgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $30

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE: FLS] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.47 during the day while it closed the day at $32.34. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Flowserve Corporation Reschedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Friday, July 31 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced it has rescheduled its second quarter earnings call for 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings materials and webcast of the conference call can be accessed by shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

Flowserve Corporation stock has also gained 11.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLS stock has inclined by 45.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.99% and lost -35.02% year-on date.

The market cap for FLS stock reached $4.02 billion, with 130.17 million shares outstanding and 129.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, FLS reached a trading volume of 1385038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowserve Corporation [FLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLS shares is $28.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Flowserve Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Flowserve Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowserve Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLS stock trade performance evaluation

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, FLS shares gained by 11.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for Flowserve Corporation [FLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 30.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.31 for the last 200 days.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowserve Corporation [FLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.94 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Flowserve Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for FLS is now 13.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.41. Additionally, FLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowserve Corporation [FLS] managed to generate an average of $14,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Flowserve Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flowserve Corporation posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowserve Corporation go to 3.47%.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,984 million, or 99.70% of FLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 19,892,355, which is approximately -4.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,472,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.05 million in FLS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $431.15 million in FLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flowserve Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS] by around 8,871,574 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 12,773,302 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 101,545,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,190,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,362 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,490 shares during the same period.