Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] Is Currently 0.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: FBC] gained 0.65% on the last trading session, reaching $32.36 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced registered public secondary offering of 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at a public offering price of $30.30 per share. All of the shares have been offered by MP Thrift Investments L.P. (“MP Thrift”). MP Thrift has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by MP Thrift. Upon completion of the offering, assuming that the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares is not exercised, MP Thrift will beneficially own approximately 25.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. represents 56.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.74 billion with the latest information. FBC stock price has been found in the range of $30.56 to $33.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 396.90K shares, FBC reached a trading volume of 2776146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBC shares is $38.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $35, while Piper Jaffray kept a Neutral rating on FBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02.

Trading performance analysis for FBC stock

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, FBC shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.19 for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 32.00 for the last single week of trading, and 30.90 for the last 200 days.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.95.

Return on Total Capital for FBC is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.32. Additionally, FBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC] managed to generate an average of $48,956 per employee.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. go to 2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [FBC]

There are presently around $2,026 million, or 98.70% of FBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBC stocks are: MP (THRIFT) GLOBAL ADVISERS III LLC with ownership of 20,600,352, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,544,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $276.51 million in FBC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $169.31 million in FBC stock with ownership of nearly -2.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:FBC] by around 11,036,104 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,476,410 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 48,095,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,608,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,067,355 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,190,033 shares during the same period.