eHealth Inc. [EHTH] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $135

eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: EHTH] price surged by 0.54 percent to reach at $0.41. The company report on July 29, 2020 that 55% of Medicare Beneficiaries Now Express Low Confidence in Government Response to Coronavirus, eHealth Survey Finds.

A majority now have “low confidence” or “no confidence” in government response, compared to 34% in April; 58% say more should be done to protect those at greater risk from coronavirus.

According to a new survey of more than 2,700 Medicare beneficiaries released today by eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a majority (55%) now express either “low confidence” or “no confidence” in the government’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, compared to 34% in April.

A sum of 1115488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. eHealth Inc. shares reached a high of $79.62 and dropped to a low of $76.59 until finishing in the latest session at $76.94.

The one-year EHTH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.63. The average equity rating for EHTH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eHealth Inc. [EHTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHTH shares is $136.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for eHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EHTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eHealth Inc. is set at 5.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.12.

EHTH Stock Performance Analysis:

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, EHTH shares dropped by -30.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for eHealth Inc. [EHTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.63, while it was recorded at 76.23 for the last single week of trading, and 105.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eHealth Inc. [EHTH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.84. eHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.21.

Return on Total Capital for EHTH is now 24.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.41. Additionally, EHTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eHealth Inc. [EHTH] managed to generate an average of $44,591 per employee.eHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

EHTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eHealth Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eHealth Inc. go to 24.95%.

eHealth Inc. [EHTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,048 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,510,173, which is approximately 11.158% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,891,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $145.52 million in EHTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $123.23 million in EHTH stock with ownership of nearly 17.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in eHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:EHTH] by around 4,956,476 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 4,904,125 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 16,756,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,616,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHTH stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 872,024 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,588 shares during the same period.