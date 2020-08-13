Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $82

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] closed the trading session at $84.60 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.60, while the highest price level was $85.20. The company report on July 13, 2020 that Charlotte’s Web Appoints Jean Birch to its Board of Directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.39 percent and weekly performance of 11.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, DRI reached to a volume of 2725770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $85.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $82 to $81, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on DRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.07.

DRI stock trade performance evaluation

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.66, while it was recorded at 81.16 for the last single week of trading, and 89.62 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.51. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.63.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.86. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to 26.52%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,535 million, or 92.90% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,322,453, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,502,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.51 million in DRI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $554.19 million in DRI stock with ownership of nearly 29.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 28,502,267 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 21,683,085 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 62,515,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,701,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,697,611 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 3,876,592 shares during the same period.