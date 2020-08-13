Citigroup Initiated Cree Inc. [CREE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Cree Inc. [NASDAQ: CREE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Cree, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on August 18, 2020.

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and business outlook on August 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the close of the market on August 18, and prior to the conference call, Cree will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Cree’s website at www.cree.com.

Over the last 12 months, CREE stock rose by 24.95%. The one-year Cree Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -32.87. The average equity rating for CREE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.97 billion, with 108.12 million shares outstanding and 107.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, CREE stock reached a trading volume of 998541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cree Inc. [CREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CREE shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $54 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Cree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $56, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CREE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cree Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81.

CREE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cree Inc. [CREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, CREE shares gained by 13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Cree Inc. [CREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.90, while it was recorded at 73.19 for the last single week of trading, and 49.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cree Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cree Inc. [CREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Cree Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.36.

Return on Total Capital for CREE is now 0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cree Inc. [CREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.04. Additionally, CREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cree Inc. [CREE] managed to generate an average of -$10,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Cree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

CREE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cree Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CREE.

Cree Inc. [CREE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,972 million, or 97.91% of CREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,238,126, which is approximately 21.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,541,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $842.17 million in CREE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $749.61 million in CREE stock with ownership of nearly 2.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Cree Inc. [NASDAQ:CREE] by around 20,896,020 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,103,101 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 78,252,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,251,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,156,214 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,831 shares during the same period.