ChampionX Corporation [CHX] fell -66.87% so far this year. What now?

ChampionX Corporation [NYSE: CHX] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $11.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that ChampionX Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX”) (NYSE: CHX) (“the Company”) today announced second quarter of 2020 results. On June 3, 2020, the Company completed the combination of its business with the legacy ChampionX business. Actual results in the second quarter of 2020 include the results of operations of the legacy Apergy businesses for the entire period, and results from legacy ChampionX for the month of June 2020.

For the second quarter of 2020, revenue was $298.9 million, net loss attributable to ChampionX was $109.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $34.5 million. Loss before income taxes margin was (36.8)%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.5%. Cash provided by operating activities was $48.8 million, an increase of $19.6 million sequentially, and free cash flow was $37.0 million. Cash flow figures include payment of $35.1 million in transaction-related expenses in the quarter. .

ChampionX Corporation represents 199.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.24 billion with the latest information. CHX stock price has been found in the range of $10.905 to $11.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, CHX reached a trading volume of 1920504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChampionX Corporation [CHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHX shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for ChampionX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for ChampionX Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChampionX Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHX stock

ChampionX Corporation [CHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, CHX shares gained by 26.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for ChampionX Corporation [CHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 17.09 for the last 200 days.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ChampionX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ChampionX Corporation [CHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ChampionX Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ChampionX Corporation go to -8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChampionX Corporation [CHX]

There are presently around $1,087 million, or 44.10% of CHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHX stocks are: BOSTON PARTNERS with ownership of 10,067,034, which is approximately 112.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,637,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.47 million in CHX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $77.43 million in CHX stock with ownership of nearly 120.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in ChampionX Corporation [NYSE:CHX] by around 40,673,580 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 16,184,257 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 40,322,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,179,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,289,182 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,531,704 shares during the same period.