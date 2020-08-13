Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is -35.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] jumped around 0.44 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.36 at the close of the session, up 15.07%. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Cassava Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Mid-year Business Review.

– Final Clinical Results of a Phase 2b Study in Alzheimer’s Disease with Lead Drug Candidate, PTI-125, Expected to be Announced September 2020 -.

– SavaDx Demonstrates Direct Evidence of Target Engagement & Treatment Effects -.

Cassava Sciences Inc. stock is now -35.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAVA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.9299 and lowest of $2.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.95, which means current price is +106.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 14146618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $12, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, SAVA shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 173.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 3.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

Earnings analysis for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $17 million, or 25.00% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,050,503, which is approximately -39.61% of the company’s market cap and around 10.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 834,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 million in SAVA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.2 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -35.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,441,596 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,407,148 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 261,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,110,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,389,607 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 677,192 shares during the same period.