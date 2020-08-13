Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell -17.76% so far this year. What now?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] closed the trading session at $34.54 on 08/12/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.73, while the highest price level was $34.97. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Brinker International Provides First Quarter Of Fiscal 2021 Outlook And Reports Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2020 Results.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today provided a business update related to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 ended June 24, 2020.

“Our continued strategic focus on value, off-premise, digital and scale is allowing us to successfully navigate through the pandemic,” said Wyman Roberts , Chief Executive Officer and President of Brinker International. “Leaning into these existing strategies with a clear focus and continually prioritizing the safety of our Team Members and Guests has allowed us to accelerate our performance and deliver industry leading results.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.76 percent and weekly performance of 23.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 57.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 82.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, EAT reached to a volume of 8440855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $28.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on EAT stock. On April 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EAT shares from 39 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.27. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 57.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.21 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.87, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 30.91 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.66. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 35.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to -10.59%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,178 million, or 80.00% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,638,624, which is approximately -14.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,381,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.35 million in EAT stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $80.97 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -12.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,352,096 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 11,797,454 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 15,958,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,107,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,497,653 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,647,104 shares during the same period.