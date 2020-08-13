B. Riley FBR Inc. lifts Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.74 during the day while it closed the day at $9.12. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Biomerica Announces Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Application Covering Diagnostic Guided Therapy for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Provides Progress Update on COVID-19 antibody tests.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biomerica’s second U.S. patent pertaining to the Company’s InFoods® technology platform that offers a revolutionary new way to treat patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal diseases. Specifically, this allowed application #16/385,322 contains numerous claims that broadly cover the method that enables physicians to identify patient specific foods (e.g. pork, milk, shrimp, broccoli, chickpeas, etc.), that when removed may alleviate or improve an individual’s IBS symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, severe cramping, pain and indigestion.

The InFoods® diagnostic guided IBS therapy is in clinical studies at Mayo Clinic, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston Methodist (part of Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world), Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc., a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, and at the University of Michigan. Since the InFoods® IBS product is a diagnostic-guided therapy, and not a drug, it has no drug type side effects. Several members of the ROME Foundation have been working with the company to design and set up these trials. Further the company expects the clinical trial sites will be active users of the product upon clearance by the FDA.

Biomerica Inc. stock has also gained 2.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMRA stock has inclined by 28.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 195.62% and gained 201.59% year-on date.

The market cap for BMRA stock reached $103.79 million, with 9.82 million shares outstanding and 9.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 800.32K shares, BMRA reached a trading volume of 3298833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

BMRA stock trade performance evaluation

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.39 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.01.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -58.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$61,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biomerica Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRA.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.80% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 293,794, which is approximately 132.762% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 68,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in BMRA stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $0.46 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 380,893 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 54,711 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 178,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,595 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 19,711 shares during the same period.