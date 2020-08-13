Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $25

Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AXLA] traded at a high on 08/12/20, posting a 7.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.89. The company report on August 5, 2020 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Axcella Reports Positive Top-Line Data from AXA1665-002 and Second Quarter Financial Results.

Table titled “Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss,” columns “Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019,” have been replaced.

The corrected release reads:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1137089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Axcella Health Inc. stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.03%.

The market cap for AXLA stock reached $214.10 million, with 29.20 million shares outstanding and 27.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.87K shares, AXLA reached a trading volume of 1137089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Axcella Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Axcella Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AXLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axcella Health Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

How has AXLA stock performed recently?

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.13. With this latest performance, AXLA shares gained by 37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AXLA is now -72.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.34. Additionally, AXLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA] managed to generate an average of -$922,453 per employee.Axcella Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Earnings analysis for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axcella Health Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcella Health Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Axcella Health Inc. [AXLA]

There are presently around $88 million, or 51.80% of AXLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXLA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 8,748,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,167,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.65 million in AXLA stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $7.24 million in AXLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Axcella Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AXLA] by around 603,956 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 158,334 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,247,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,009,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXLA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 303,812 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 66,766 shares during the same period.