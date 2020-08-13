AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] moved up 5.72: Why It’s Important

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.94%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (“MITT,” “we,” the “Company” or “our”) (NYSE: MITT) today reported financial results for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Residential and Commercial Investments.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT .

Over the last 12 months, MITT stock dropped by -80.50%. The one-year AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -57.0. The average equity rating for MITT stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.99 million, with 32.75 million shares outstanding and 32.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, MITT stock reached a trading volume of 4919132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2016, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15.50 to $17, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on MITT stock. On March 10, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for MITT shares from 17.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

MITT Stock Performance Analysis:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.94. With this latest performance, MITT shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.51 and a Gross Margin at +92.23. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.08.

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

MITT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MITT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. go to -6.01%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 61.70% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,463,345, which is approximately 4.336% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,230,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in MITT stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $5.22 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly -3.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 2,531,932 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,058,233 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,051,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,641,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,741 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,803,364 shares during the same period.