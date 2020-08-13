Aegis Capital lifts Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX: DSS] slipped around -1.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.60 at the close of the session, down -17.78%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that DSS Announces Shareholder Approval for its Acquisition of Impact Biomedical.

Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, is pleased to announce its shareholders voted to approve the Company’s acquisition of Impact BioMedical as outlined in the share exchange agreement (“Transaction”) announced on April 27, 2020, signed by DSS, DSS BioHealth Security, Inc. (a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of DSS), Impact BioMedical Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) and Global BioMedical Pte. Ltd. (“Global BioMedical”). Global BioMedical, which owns all of the stock of Impact BioMedical, is a 100% owned subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited (“SeD”) (SGX: 40V).

Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS, commented, “Our shareholders’ vote was the final condition to be completed for us to move forward with this Transaction. We look forward to now completing the acquisition and ultimately demonstrating our commitment to share the economic benefits of the companies we acquire with our shareholders.”.

Document Security Systems Inc. stock is now -4.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DSS Stock saw the intraday high of $10.00 and lowest of $8.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.60, which means current price is +134.01% above from all time high which was touched on 03/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 803.49K shares, DSS reached a trading volume of 1948515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSS shares is $15.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Document Security Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2013, representing the official price target for Document Security Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Document Security Systems Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has DSS stock performed recently?

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, DSS shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.84. Document Security Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.89.

Return on Total Capital for DSS is now -21.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.36. Additionally, DSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS] managed to generate an average of -$28,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Document Security Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Document Security Systems Inc. posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSS.

Insider trade positions for Document Security Systems Inc. [DSS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of DSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 19,806, which is approximately 1855.183% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in DSS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $29000.0 in DSS stock with ownership of nearly 164.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Document Security Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Document Security Systems Inc. [AMEX:DSS] by around 24,887 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 9,309 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,785 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 567 shares during the same period.