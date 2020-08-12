WillScot Corporation [WSC] Is Currently 8.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ: WSC] traded at a high on 08/10/20, posting a 8.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.42. The company report on August 10, 2020 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Announces Second Quarter Results and Updates 2020 Outlook.

With transformational merger complete management announces $250 million share repurchase authorization.

ÿWillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings or the Company) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced second quarter 2020 financial results, provided an update on the recently closed merger and the current market environment, and accordingly, updated its 2020 outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3984938 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WillScot Corporation stands at 3.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for WSC stock reached $3.74 billion, with 110.56 million shares outstanding and 110.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 3984938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WillScot Corporation [WSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WillScot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for WillScot Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WSC stock performed recently?

WillScot Corporation [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for WillScot Corporation [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 16.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Corporation [WSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

WillScot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for WillScot Corporation [WSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC.

Insider trade positions for WillScot Corporation [WSC]

There are presently around $2,965 million, or 30.90% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,624,605, which is approximately -1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,484,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.33 million in WSC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $159.57 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly -1.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 27,705,013 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 14,930,623 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 127,588,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,224,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,394,495 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,587,768 shares during the same period.