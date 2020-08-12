why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.17

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ: RRGB] jumped around 0.92 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.90 at the close of the session, up 9.22%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 12, 2020.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) (“Red Robin” or the “Company”), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today reported financial results for the quarter ended July 12, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Compared to Second Quarter 2019.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock is now -66.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRGB Stock saw the intraday high of $10.90 and lowest of $9.8901 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.29, which means current price is +169.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, RRGB reached a trading volume of 2045053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRGB shares is $16.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $44, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RRGB stock. On June 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RRGB shares from 30 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12.

How has RRGB stock performed recently?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.13. With this latest performance, RRGB shares gained by 39.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 19.93 for the last 200 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.60.

Return on Total Capital for RRGB is now 1.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.33. Additionally, RRGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] managed to generate an average of -$321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]

There are presently around $126 million, or 97.70% of RRGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRGB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 2,454,639, which is approximately 3.964% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,028,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.11 million in RRGB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $11.3 million in RRGB stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ:RRGB] by around 1,187,832 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,386,899 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,978,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,552,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRGB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,546 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,719,384 shares during the same period.