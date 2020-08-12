why Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.40

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] loss -16.40% on the last trading session, reaching $49.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces that it has Initiated Dosing of its COVID-19 STARR™ mRNA Vaccine Candidate, LUNAR-COV19 (ARCT-021) in a Phase 1/2 study.

Potential for highly differentiated COVID-19 vaccine profile with a single administration, at a low dose .

Clinical study data expected in Q4 2020 .

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. represents 24.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.15 billion with the latest information. ARCT stock price has been found in the range of $48.89 to $57.429.

If compared to the average trading volume of 876.63K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 1381180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $62.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.09.

Trading performance analysis for ARCT stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.83. With this latest performance, ARCT shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 256.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 394.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.53, while it was recorded at 55.58 for the last single week of trading, and 25.06 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $251 million, or 26.10% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,918,835, which is approximately 22.652% of the company’s market cap and around 19.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.7 million in ARCT stocks shares; and CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $12.9 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 1,433,074 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 825,176 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,840,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,098,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 803,349 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 183,437 shares during the same period.