UBS lifts Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE: CSPR] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -6.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.99. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Casper Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Second Quarter 2020 Revenue Increased 16% YoY to $110.2 million.

Record e-Commerce Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1251496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Casper Sleep Inc. stands at 9.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for CSPR stock reached $355.10 million, with 27.91 million shares outstanding and 26.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 330.07K shares, CSPR reached a trading volume of 1251496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSPR shares is $8.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Casper Sleep Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CSPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casper Sleep Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has CSPR stock performed recently?

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, CSPR shares gained by 20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.38% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading.

Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.20 and a Gross Margin at +47.27. Casper Sleep Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.18.

Return on Total Capital for CSPR is now -165.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.81. Additionally, CSPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 494.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 167.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR] managed to generate an average of -$111,961 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.53.Casper Sleep Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casper Sleep Inc. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Casper Sleep Inc. [CSPR]

There are presently around $117 million, or 38.30% of CSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSPR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,226,040, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 1,940,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.45 million in CSPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.83 million in CSPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casper Sleep Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Casper Sleep Inc. [NYSE:CSPR] by around 4,871,341 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 44,673 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,153,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,069,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSPR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,871,341 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 28,997 shares during the same period.