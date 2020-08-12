the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI] is -12.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

the Rubicon Project Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] gained 0.07% or 0.0 points to close at $7.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3004395 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

CTV Revenue Grew 12% Year over Year.

Revenue Growth Accelerating in Q3 – Most Significantly in CTV.

It opened the trading session at $7.19, the shares rose to $7.29 and dropped to $6.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGNI points out that the company has recorded -31.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 3004395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for the Rubicon Project Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MGNI stock

the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.13. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.the Rubicon Project Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, the Rubicon Project Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

An analysis of insider ownership at the Rubicon Project Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $519 million, or 48.40% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,706,624, which is approximately 0.887% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,532,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.34 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $23.57 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 196.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in the Rubicon Project Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in the Rubicon Project Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 16,392,469 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,356,499 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 41,184,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,933,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,556,848 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,542 shares during the same period.