SVB Leerink lifts Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRS] jumped around 0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.28 at the close of the session, up 5.07%. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Aclaris Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides R&D and Business Highlights.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and provided research and development (R&D) and business highlights.

“As the pandemic evolves, our team has continued to work hard to make the appropriate business adjustments, advance our pipeline and execute through these uncertain times,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President and CEO of Aclaris. “In the second quarter, we dosed the first subject in our Phase 2a trial of ATI-450 as a potential treatment for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. We are also proud to be participating in the effort to find effective therapeutics for COVID-19 by supporting an investigator-initiated clinical trial of ATI-450 for cytokine release syndrome in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and the first subject has been dosed in this trial. In addition, we are progressing with the first-in-human trial of ATI-1777 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. We look forward to continuing to execute on our clinical development plans.”.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 20.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.70 and lowest of $2.1407 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.34, which means current price is +225.71% above from all time high which was touched on 07/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 744.21K shares, ACRS reached a trading volume of 2478552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]?

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has ACRS stock performed recently?

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, ACRS shares gained by 14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 168.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.64 for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.55 for the last 200 days.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2148.83 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2686.11.

Return on Total Capital for ACRS is now -56.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.02. Additionally, ACRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS] managed to generate an average of -$1,474,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRS.

Insider trade positions for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [ACRS]

There are presently around $77 million, or 82.20% of ACRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRS stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 4,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,175,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.24 million in ACRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.99 million in ACRS stock with ownership of nearly -0.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRS] by around 6,783,093 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,218,787 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,671,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,673,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,707,982 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 856,557 shares during the same period.