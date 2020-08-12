Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] Revenue clocked in at $4.84 billion, up 1.93% YTD: What’s Next?

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $41.27 during the day while it closed the day at $40.60. The company report on August 6, 2020 that SEE Reports Q2 2020 Results.

Solving Critical Packaging Challenges in a Global Crisis.

Net sales of $1.2 billion, down 1% as reported; up 3% constant currencyNet earnings of $100 million or $0.64 per share, up approximately 300% Adjusted EBITDA of $260 million, up 10%; Adjusted EPS of $0.76 per share, down 5%Year to date cash flow from operations of $213 million, up 26%Provides full year 2020 guidance.

Sealed Air Corporation stock has also gained 12.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEE stock has inclined by 38.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.32% and gained 1.93% year-on date.

The market cap for SEE stock reached $6.18 billion, with 155.60 million shares outstanding and 154.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, SEE reached a trading volume of 1769648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $36.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $43 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on SEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SEE stock trade performance evaluation

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.13 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.38, while it was recorded at 38.88 for the last single week of trading, and 33.85 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.99. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.12.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $17,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sealed Air Corporation posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 6.35%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,798 million, or 94.60% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,814,610, which is approximately 0.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,353,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $582.73 million in SEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $435.89 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly -1.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 14,657,319 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 16,996,541 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 111,161,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,815,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,074,060 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,368 shares during the same period.