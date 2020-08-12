R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Revenue clocked in at $5.82 billion, down -65.32% YTD: What’s Next?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] closed the trading session at $1.37 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.30, while the highest price level was $1.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.32 percent and weekly performance of 12.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RRD reached to a volume of 1133078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRD shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RRD stock trade performance evaluation

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.30. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2340, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2103 for the last 200 days.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.28. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.48.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.97. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$2,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $86 million, or 85.40% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,894,994, which is approximately -8.773% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,141,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.52 million in RRD stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $6.47 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly 5785.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 18,388,076 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 9,447,591 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,749,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,585,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,456,765 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,171,171 shares during the same period.