Thursday, August 13, 2020
ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] Revenue clocked in at $9.40 million, up 32.49% YTD: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

ProPhase Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPH] jumped around 0.67 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.61 at the close of the session, up 34.54%. The company report on August 11, 2020 that ProPhase Labs Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH, www.ProPhaseLabs.com) today announced net sales of $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net sales of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The Company recognized net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $70,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.11) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Results for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 principally reflect the net effect of (i) an increase in net sales of $1.9 million due to an increase in third party customer orders, (ii) a decrease in administrative costs of $62,000 due principally to a decrease in professional fees, (iii) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses of $217,000 resulting from a reduction in marketing initiatives and (iv) a decrease in research and development expenditures of $30,000.

ProPhase Labs Inc. stock is now 32.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRPH Stock saw the intraday high of $4.53 and lowest of $2.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.59, which means current price is +117.50% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.87K shares, PRPH reached a trading volume of 11928070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPhase Labs Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has PRPH stock performed recently?

ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.41. With this latest performance, PRPH shares gained by 63.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.59 for ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.80 and a Gross Margin at +26.48. ProPhase Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.45.

Return on Total Capital for PRPH is now -23.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH] managed to generate an average of -$64,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.ProPhase Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Insider trade positions for ProPhase Labs Inc. [PRPH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of PRPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 194,900, which is approximately 1.194% of the company’s market cap and around 23.50% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 116,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in PRPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.11 million in PRPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPhase Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in ProPhase Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPH] by around 11,501 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 9,490 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 487,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 56 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805 shares during the same period.

