ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $8.50

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 4, 2020 that ProPetro Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2020.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced unaudited financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights.

A sum of 1423357 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. ProPetro Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $6.90 and dropped to a low of $6.39 until finishing in the latest session at $6.44.

The one-year PUMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.83. The average equity rating for PUMP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $6.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUMP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

PUMP Stock Performance Analysis:

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 49.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ProPetro Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.94.

Return on Total Capital for PUMP is now 33.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.82. Additionally, PUMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] managed to generate an average of $74,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.ProPetro Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PUMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProPetro Holding Corp. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp. go to -10.90%.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $513 million, or 79.60% of PUMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,932,032, which is approximately -1.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,459,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.92 million in PUMP stocks shares; and KEY GROUP HOLDINGS (CAYMAN), LTD., currently with $24.93 million in PUMP stock with ownership of nearly 58.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP] by around 12,671,615 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 21,168,038 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 45,852,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,691,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PUMP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,184,364 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 10,019,929 shares during the same period.