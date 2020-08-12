Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $15

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ: PVAC] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.20 during the day while it closed the day at $12.40. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Penn Virginia Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

— Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $56.4 Million and Free Cash Flow of $6.6 Million for the Second Quarter 2020 —.

Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter 2020.

Penn Virginia Corporation stock has also gained 12.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PVAC stock has inclined by 88.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.02% and lost -59.14% year-on date.

The market cap for PVAC stock reached $189.60 million, with 15.15 million shares outstanding and 15.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PVAC reached a trading volume of 1503980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PVAC shares is $14.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Penn Virginia Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Penn Virginia Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $67, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on PVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Penn Virginia Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

PVAC stock trade performance evaluation

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, PVAC shares gained by 37.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 12.00 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.24 and a Gross Margin at +43.43. Penn Virginia Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for PVAC is now 17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.17. Additionally, PVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] managed to generate an average of $750,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Penn Virginia Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Penn Virginia Corporation posted 1.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Penn Virginia Corporation go to 10.00%.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 87.00% of PVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PVAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,069,073, which is approximately -3.136% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MANGROVE PARTNERS, holding 1,729,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.44 million in PVAC stocks shares; and STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $17.24 million in PVAC stock with ownership of nearly -9.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Penn Virginia Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC] by around 2,159,248 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 2,996,098 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,113,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,269,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PVAC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,186 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,087,598 shares during the same period.