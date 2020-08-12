Oppenheimer slashes price target on Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] – find out why.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] price plunged by -5.50 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 11, 2020 that SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software Enables Seamless Deployment, Management and Support for Sonim Ultra-Rugged Devices.

Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) today announced the launch of SonimWare Enterprise Mobility Software to help customers more easily deploy, manage and support mobile devices in the field. Available on the ultra-rugged XP3, XP5s and XP8, SonimWare removes common mobility impediments and simplifies and enhances the enterprise and user experience. It enables device provisioning, management and support, while providing a comprehensive set of advanced control capabilities for devices.

SonimWare is made up of several components to seamlessly enable enterprise mobility: Sonim SCOUT, a free, intelligent software solution for device configuration, management and support; Sonim Scan, a 1D/2D barcode scanning application that turns Sonim smartphones into flexible scanning devices; and Sonim CLOUD, a web-based administration console.

A sum of 1163347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Sonim Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.16 and dropped to a low of $1.00 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

SONM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, SONM shares gained by 29.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9021, while it was recorded at 1.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8457 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonim Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.62 and a Gross Margin at +29.68. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.22.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -79.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$64,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SONM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 44.30% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: NOKOMIS CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,692,081, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 3,568,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in SONM stocks shares; and B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $2.28 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 5,231,758 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 970,286 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 7,107,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,309,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,746,482 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 636,377 shares during the same period.