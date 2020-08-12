Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $11

Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ: STIM] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.97 during the day while it closed the day at $4.80. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Neuronetics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Summary.

Neuronetics Inc. stock has also gained 59.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STIM stock has inclined by 116.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.35% and gained 6.90% year-on date.

The market cap for STIM stock reached $93.84 million, with 18.75 million shares outstanding and 15.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, STIM reached a trading volume of 1442674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STIM shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Neuronetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for Neuronetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neuronetics Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

STIM stock trade performance evaluation

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.47. With this latest performance, STIM shares gained by 156.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.74 for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.98 and a Gross Margin at +75.44. Neuronetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.35.

Return on Total Capital for STIM is now -29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.73. Additionally, STIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] managed to generate an average of -$123,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Neuronetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neuronetics Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STIM.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 74.40% of STIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIM stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 1,794,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 1,575,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.56 million in STIM stocks shares; and INTERWEST VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $4.95 million in STIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neuronetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ:STIM] by around 2,095,803 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,858,351 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,054,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,008,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,917 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,273 shares during the same period.