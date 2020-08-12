Maxim Group lifts DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DMPI] gained 6.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.26 price per share at the time. The company report on July 17, 2020 that DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Proposed Acquisition of Adgero Pharmaceuticals.

Conference Call to be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:30pm ET.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) (“DelMar” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies announced today that it will be conducting a conference call to discuss the Company’s previously announced proposed acquisition of Adgero BioPharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.. The call will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:30PM ET.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 11.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.02 million with the latest information. DMPI stock price has been found in the range of $1.20 to $1.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 936.31K shares, DMPI reached a trading volume of 6709459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14

Trading performance analysis for DMPI stock

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.63. With this latest performance, DMPI shares gained by 81.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9365, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6839 for the last 200 days.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DMPI is now -226.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI] managed to generate an average of -$473,425 per employee.DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMPI.

An analysis of insider ownership at DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DMPI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.00% of DMPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMPI stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 89,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 68,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in DMPI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $57000.0 in DMPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DMPI] by around 59,377 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 1,245,582 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,073,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMPI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,056 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,022 shares during the same period.