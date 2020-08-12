Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 15.40B – now what?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] closed the trading session at $41.10 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.60, while the highest price level was $44.25. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Republic Services Announces Partnership with Nikola to Develop and Purchase 2,500 Electric Collection Trucks.

Agreement for zero-emissions vehicles is the industry’s first large-scale commitment to fleet electrification.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced a partnership with Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) to develop and purchase 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks, representing the industry’s first large-scale commitment to fleet electrification. The zero-emissions vehicles, which will have a range of 150 miles and recharge overnight, are expected to be integrated into Republic Services’ fleet beginning in 2023. The deal is expandable to 5,000 vehicles over the life of the agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 298.26 percent and weekly performance of 5.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 295.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.78M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 21319598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $58.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34995.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -23.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 295.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 38.79 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 10.40% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: HAP TRADING, LLC with ownership of 667,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 80,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 million in NKLA stocks shares; and SUMMIT GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, currently with $0.94 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 1,004,957 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,004,957 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.