Market cap of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] reaches 12.63M – now what?

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] price plunged by -6.16 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Hancock Jaffe Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholder’s Equity Rule.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that HJLI has received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has evidenced full compliance with the stockholders’ equity requirement for the continued listing of its shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market and, as a result, the equity compliance matter previously considered by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has been closed.

HJLI recently completed an underwritten public offering and a simultaneous private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately $6.2 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, placement agent fees, and offering expenses, which helped in the Company’s efforts to satisfy the stockholders’ equity requirement. HJLI intends to present its plan to evidence compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement at a separate hearing before the Panel.

A sum of 4268365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4223 and dropped to a low of $0.3635 until finishing in the latest session at $0.39.

Guru’s Opinion on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.04

HJLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.48. With this latest performance, HJLI shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3887, while it was recorded at 0.3625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4655 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 52,695, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 40,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $9000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 101,157 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 184,138 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 139,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,157 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 184,138 shares during the same period.