Market cap of Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] reaches 21.67M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.01% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.44%.

Over the last 12 months, CARV stock rose by 121.38%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.67 million, with 3.70 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CARV stock reached a trading volume of 1238859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.94.

CARV Stock Performance Analysis:

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 17.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.36 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 6.64 for the last single week of trading, and 3.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carver Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.38. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.80% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 180,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, holding 179,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in CARV stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.12 million in CARV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 19,416 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,500 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 359,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,416 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500 shares during the same period.

