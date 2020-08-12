Thursday, August 13, 2020
Market Analysts see Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] falling to $0.40. Time to buy?

By Brandon Evans

Golden Minerals Company [AMEX: AUMN] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.42, while the highest price level was $0.43. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Golden Minerals Drills 23.4m Grading 5.96 g/t Au at Rodeo Gold Project, Durango, Mexico.

Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) today announced it has received positive assay results from the first nine diamond drill holes of its in-fill resource definition drill program at the Rodeo gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 36.94 percent and weekly performance of -5.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 90.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, AUMN reached to a volume of 2159421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Golden Minerals Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $1.30 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2014, representing the official price target for Golden Minerals Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.80, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Minerals Company is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.61.

AUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, AUMN shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4205, while it was recorded at 0.4475 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2999 for the last 200 days.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.19 and a Gross Margin at -1.06. Golden Minerals Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.68.

Return on Total Capital for AUMN is now -124.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, AUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Minerals Company [AUMN] managed to generate an average of -$31,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Golden Minerals Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 30.50% of AUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUMN stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,524,317, which is approximately 19.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 959,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in AUMN stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in AUMN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golden Minerals Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Minerals Company [AMEX:AUMN] by around 279,391 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,084,941 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,224,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,588,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUMN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,054 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,371,525 shares during the same period.

