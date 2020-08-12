Market Analysts see Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] traded at a low on 08/11/20, posting a -48.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.90. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

– Conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET today – .

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1993668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.16%.

The market cap for FULC stock reached $200.78 million, with 22.72 million shares outstanding and 12.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 83.77K shares, FULC reached a trading volume of 1993668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $26.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on FULC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 250.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

How has FULC stock performed recently?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.31. With this latest performance, FULC shares dropped by -51.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.61 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 14.96 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FULC is now -71.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -704.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.08. Additionally, FULC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] managed to generate an average of -$1,132,562 per employee.Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 67.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

There are presently around $143 million, or 69.10% of FULC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: TRV GP III, LLC with ownership of 5,962,202, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP IV, LLC, holding 2,343,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.85 million in FULC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.86 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly 4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 1,667,805 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 693,054 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 13,696,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,057,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 148,934 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 113,913 shares during the same period.