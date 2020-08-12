Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] loss -4.79% or -0.42 points to close at $8.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1207394 shares. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Blue Apron to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley Kozlowski, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Bensley, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Ms. Kozlowski and Mr. Bensley will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat discussion will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $8.70, the shares rose to $8.868 and dropped to $8.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APRN points out that the company has recorded 109.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -314.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, APRN reached to a volume of 1207394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $10.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for APRN stock

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.17. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -27.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 9.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.67 and a Gross Margin at +31.77. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.43.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.38. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$37,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 482.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $35 million, or 43.00% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 585,020, which is approximately 310.316% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 550,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 million in APRN stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.76 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 1349.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 2,205,653 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,600,078 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 398,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,204,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 953,102 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 796,490 shares during the same period.