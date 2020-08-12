Market Analysts see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNA] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.5099 during the day while it closed the day at $1.38. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

— Expanding URIROX-2 Trial Sites; Interim Analysis on Track for the First Quarter of 2022 –-.

— Initiated Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ALLN-346; Initial Data Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2020 –-.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -2.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALNA stock has declined by -26.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.13% and lost -49.45% year-on date.

The market cap for ALNA stock reached $50.29 million, with 26.88 million shares outstanding and 15.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ALNA reached a trading volume of 995040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

ALNA stock trade performance evaluation

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, ALNA shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6510, while it was recorded at 1.4480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0095 for the last 200 days.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALNA is now -107.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ALNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] managed to generate an average of -$570,349 per employee.Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNA.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 57.30% of ALNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNA stocks are: FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,330,373, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.16% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP II, LLC, holding 2,790,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.85 million in ALNA stocks shares; and DEER VII & CO. LTD., currently with $3.12 million in ALNA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNA] by around 1,458,119 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,083,858 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,267,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,809,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,359 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 495,022 shares during the same period.