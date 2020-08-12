Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] moved up 6.61: Why It’s Important

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] price surged by 6.61 percent to reach at $3.15. The company report on August 5, 2020 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Live Nation Entertainment/.

In the news release, Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, issued 05-Aug-2020 by Live Nation Entertainment over PR Newswire, the first subheadline should read “86% of Fans Opting to Keep Tickets for Rescheduled Shows” rather than “6% of Fans Opting to Keep Tickets for Rescheduled Shows” as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Highlights .

A sum of 3353352 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.44M shares. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $52.09 and dropped to a low of $48.01 until finishing in the latest session at $50.80.

The one-year LYV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.25. The average equity rating for LYV stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $49.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $63 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.34.

LYV Stock Performance Analysis:

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.21, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 55.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.04.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.39. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 405.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

LYV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,459 million, or 81.80% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,555,419, which is approximately 2.698% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,350,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.59 million in LYV stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $544.4 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 0.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 50,300,896 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 30,698,629 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 85,524,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,524,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,557,521 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 16,729,670 shares during the same period.