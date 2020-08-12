Janney Upgrade Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: OCSL] gained 7.29% or 0.35 points to close at $5.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1408579 shares. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Increased Distribution of $0.105 Per Share.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 .

It opened the trading session at $4.96, the shares rose to $5.21 and dropped to $4.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OCSL points out that the company has recorded -3.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -121.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 481.89K shares, OCSL reached to a volume of 1408579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCSL shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCSL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on OCSL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for OCSL stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, OCSL shares gained by 17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.93 for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.47 and a Gross Margin at +75.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.87.

Return on Total Capital for OCSL is now 8.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.87. Additionally, OCSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation go to 5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [OCSL]

There are presently around $383 million, or 57.08% of OCSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCSL stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,017,989, which is approximately 8.406% of the company’s market cap and around 14.52% of the total institutional ownership; BRUNI J V & CO /CO, holding 4,662,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.01 million in OCSL stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $23.89 million in OCSL stock with ownership of nearly -1.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:OCSL] by around 14,129,615 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 13,119,326 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 47,136,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,384,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCSL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,468,883 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,160,510 shares during the same period.