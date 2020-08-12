International Paper Company [IP] is -21.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained 2.31% on the last trading session, reaching $36.31 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2020 that International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported second quarter 2020 financial results.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

International Paper Company represents 393.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.18 billion with the latest information. IP stock price has been found in the range of $35.535 to $36.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2651198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 35.59 for the last single week of trading, and 38.45 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 12.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 187.00. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $24,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $11,776 million, or 84.20% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,847,361, which is approximately 2.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,836,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in IP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $901.04 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly 2.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 21,783,470 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 27,484,026 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 275,039,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,307,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,244,701 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,719 shares during the same period.