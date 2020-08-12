H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] – find out why.

Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ: FIXX] slipped around -1.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.09 at the close of the session, down -12.26%. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Homology Medicines Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Three Cohorts Enrolled in Phase 1/2 pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for PKU.

Progressed Into Later Stages of IND-Enabling Studies for MLD Gene Therapy and PKU Gene Editing Programs and Published Key Data.

Homology Medicines Inc. stock is now -46.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIXX Stock saw the intraday high of $12.62 and lowest of $10.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.00, which means current price is +7.67% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 512.63K shares, FIXX reached a trading volume of 1162548 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Homology Medicines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Homology Medicines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on FIXX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Homology Medicines Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 249.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23.

How has FIXX stock performed recently?

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.05. With this latest performance, FIXX shares dropped by -21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 15.82 for the last 200 days.

Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6599.22. Homology Medicines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6237.45.

Return on Total Capital for FIXX is now -48.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX] managed to generate an average of -$556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Homology Medicines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Earnings analysis for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Homology Medicines Inc. posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Homology Medicines Inc. go to -9.40%.

Insider trade positions for Homology Medicines Inc. [FIXX]

There are presently around $414 million, or 92.10% of FIXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIXX stocks are: 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,535,919, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.41% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 4,399,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.79 million in FIXX stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $44.77 million in FIXX stock with ownership of nearly -23.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Homology Medicines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Homology Medicines Inc. [NASDAQ:FIXX] by around 3,117,019 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,581 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 31,454,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,362,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIXX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,783,709 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 785,437 shares during the same period.