GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] is -56.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE: GTT] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.18 during the day while it closed the day at $4.96. The company report on July 6, 2020 that GTT Appoints Ernie Ortega Interim Chief Executive Officer, Expands Executive Leadership Team.

Don MacNeil Joins GTT as Chief Operating Officer.

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, is pleased to announce that GTT’s Chief Revenue Officer Ernie Ortega has been named as the interim CEO while the Board continues its search for a new CEO. The Board of Directors also announces that Don MacNeil has joined the GTT leadership team as chief operating officer (COO). Mr. MacNeil will lead GTT’s network operations, service delivery, assurance and vendor management teams, as well as GTT’s product organization.

GTT Communications Inc. stock has also loss -17.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTT stock has declined by -48.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.14% and lost -56.30% year-on date.

The market cap for GTT stock reached $303.90 million, with 57.26 million shares outstanding and 42.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.46K shares, GTT reached a trading volume of 1685638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTT shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for GTT Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for GTT Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while SunTrust kept a Hold rating on GTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GTT Communications Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GTT stock trade performance evaluation

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, GTT shares dropped by -31.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.32 for GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 5.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.60 for the last 200 days.

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.22 and a Gross Margin at +31.09. GTT Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.13.

Return on Total Capital for GTT is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,240.98. Additionally, GTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,203.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] managed to generate an average of -$34,161 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.GTT Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GTT Communications Inc. [GTT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GTT Communications Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,375.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTT Communications Inc. go to 25.00%.

GTT Communications Inc. [GTT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $213 million, or 88.20% of GTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTT stocks are: SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,875,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 3,709,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.4 million in GTT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.61 million in GTT stock with ownership of nearly 2.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GTT Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in GTT Communications Inc. [NYSE:GTT] by around 1,677,379 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,666,102 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,615,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,958,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 730,373 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,586,905 shares during the same period.