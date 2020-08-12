Goldman Upgrade Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE: KTB] gained 6.20% on the last trading session, reaching $22.11 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Kontoor Brands Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 27, 2020.

“In a rapidly changing operating environment, we remain focused on navigating near-term impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, while also positioning Kontoor for future success,” said Scott Baxter, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kontoor Brands. “During the second quarter, we successfully balanced managing through short-term challenges while taking proactive measures to drive competitive separation in the global marketplace. We strengthened our liquidity position, improved our financial flexibility and paid down debt, all while investing in growth and new business development opportunities.”.

Kontoor Brands Inc. represents 56.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. KTB stock price has been found in the range of $20.87 to $22.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, KTB reached a trading volume of 989972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTB shares is $22.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kontoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Kontoor Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kontoor Brands Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.21. With this latest performance, KTB shares gained by 37.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.45, while it was recorded at 20.85 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for KTB is now 19.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,450.36. Additionally, KTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,397.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] managed to generate an average of $6,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kontoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kontoor Brands Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kontoor Brands Inc. go to -7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]

There are presently around $1,362 million, or 88.60% of KTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTB stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 11,364,028, which is approximately -0.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,856,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.92 million in KTB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $155.0 million in KTB stock with ownership of nearly -1.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB] by around 6,131,472 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 5,985,543 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 49,497,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,614,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,017,227 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,898 shares during the same period.