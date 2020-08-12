For Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI], SVB Leerink sees a rise to $14. What next?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVI] gained 19.75% on the last trading session, reaching $5.82 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Trevi Therapeutics to Report Q2 2020 Financial Results on August 13.

Conference Call and Webcast to be Held at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 13, 2020, to provide a corporate update and review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. represents 17.84 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.34 million with the latest information. TRVI stock price has been found in the range of $5.2093 to $8.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 87.95K shares, TRVI reached a trading volume of 2423556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Trading performance analysis for TRVI stock

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.49. With this latest performance, TRVI shares gained by 18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.11 for the last 200 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TRVI is now -85.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, TRVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] managed to generate an average of -$1,532,353 per employee.Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. posted -13.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,563.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]

There are presently around $90 million, or 93.20% of TRVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 6,324,319, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.49% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 5,940,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.58 million in TRVI stocks shares; and OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.35 million in TRVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVI] by around 1,571,636 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 291,139 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,599,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,462,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,046 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 163,464 shares during the same period.