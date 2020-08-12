For AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX], National Securities sees a rise to $9. What next?

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AZRX] price surged by 7.97 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 11, 2020 that AzurRx BioPharma Announces Positive Interim Data From First Patient Cohort in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MS1819 in Combination with PERT Therapy in the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Severe Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency.

Management to discuss the interim results on call scheduled for today, August 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) (“AzurRx” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced positive results from the first five patients in its Phase 2 combination therapy trial of MS1819 for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

A sum of 2864343 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 276.85K shares. AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.9531 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]:

National Securities have made an estimate for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2018, representing the official price target for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on AZRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

AZRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, AZRX shares gained by 22.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9519, while it was recorded at 1.0642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8486 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AzurRx BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AZRX is now -262.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -333.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -333.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -185.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.75. Additionally, AZRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,517,769 per employee.AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AZRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRX.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [AZRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.20% of AZRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 698,538, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI, holding 178,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in AZRX stocks shares; and WALDRON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, currently with $72000.0 in AZRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AZRX] by around 159,676 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 155,668 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 992,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,307,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,624 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 51,411 shares during the same period.