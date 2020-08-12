Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] Stock trading around $2.65 per share: What’s Next?

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE: XAN] closed the trading session at $2.65 on 08/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.64, while the highest price level was $2.85. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results For Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2020.

Exantas Capital Corp . (NYSE: XAN) (“Exantas” or the “Company”) , a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments, today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Acquisition and Financings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.56 percent and weekly performance of 6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, XAN reached to a volume of 1273346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XAN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exantas Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Exantas Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exantas Capital Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for XAN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02.

XAN stock trade performance evaluation

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, XAN shares gained by 17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.99 for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.99 for the last 200 days.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.03 and a Gross Margin at +93.79. Exantas Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.00.

Return on Total Capital for XAN is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.55. Additionally, XAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exantas Capital Corp. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exantas Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $58 million, or 70.70% of XAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,150,728, which is approximately -3.294% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,784,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 million in XAN stocks shares; and HBK INVESTMENTS L P, currently with $4.15 million in XAN stock with ownership of nearly -27.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exantas Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN] by around 3,837,344 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,322,798 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 12,752,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,912,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XAN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 299,954 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,111,419 shares during the same period.