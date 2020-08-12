Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Stock trading around $21.71 per share: What’s Next?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] surged by $0.66 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.98 during the day while it closed the day at $21.71. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock by certain institutional shareholders of the company, including certain affiliates of AEA Investors LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $20.75 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.2 million additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The company is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares being sold by the Selling Shareholders in the offering.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock has also gained 10.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQUA stock has inclined by 33.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.95% and gained 14.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AQUA stock reached $2.62 billion, with 116.62 million shares outstanding and 80.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 676.96K shares, AQUA reached a trading volume of 1799181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on AQUA stock. On February 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AQUA shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 41.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AQUA stock trade performance evaluation

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.77. With this latest performance, AQUA shares gained by 20.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.00, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 18.12 for the last 200 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.95 and a Gross Margin at +29.94. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.66.

Return on Total Capital for AQUA is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.99. Additionally, AQUA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 267.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] managed to generate an average of -$2,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 17.78%.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,699 million, or 98.06% of AQUA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQUA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,878,548, which is approximately 17.916% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,290,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.57 million in AQUA stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $131.08 million in AQUA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA] by around 18,115,018 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,839,076 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 52,326,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,281,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQUA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,500,896 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,107,829 shares during the same period.