Thursday, August 13, 2020
Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] Is Currently 10.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Misty Lee

Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.99%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Evoke Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Preparing for commercial launch of GIMOTI™ in 4Q 2020.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, EVOK stock rose by 503.37%. The average equity rating for EVOK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.52 million, with 24.99 million shares outstanding and 23.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, EVOK stock reached a trading volume of 3142597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Evoke Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Evoke Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on EVOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoke Pharma Inc. is set at 0.33

EVOK Stock Performance Analysis:

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.99. With this latest performance, EVOK shares gained by 56.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 278.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 503.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.31 for Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evoke Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for EVOK is now -167.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -169.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.16. Additionally, EVOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] managed to generate an average of -$1,425,131 per employee.Evoke Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

EVOK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evoke Pharma Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoke Pharma Inc. go to 40.00%.

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.90% of EVOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 482,370, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 204,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in EVOK stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.54 million in EVOK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoke Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOK] by around 48,914 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 447,980 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 559,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,056,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,552 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 447,030 shares during the same period.

